Drugs smuggled into Clallam County Jail found after body cavity search

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Clallam County Corrections said they found drugs that were hidden in the body cavity of an inmate being held there on Monday.

Correctional deputies and staff said they were told that drugs could be in the housing unit of the Clallam County Corrections Facility.

The tip came from an inmate who was moved from the unit due to conflicts with other inmates.

They searched the unit multiple times before deputies found a baggie wih substance they believe was methamphetamine.

They also found several items that looked like drugs and drug use materials.

After searching further, they found that one inmate had smuggled drugs into the jail inside their body.

Correctional staff believe that he smuggled the drugs during his arrest.

The inmate was given a drug possession infraction.

The case has been sent to the Clallam County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for possible additional charges.

