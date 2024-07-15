Drugs, guns, chemicals used to make explosives discovered at North Bend home

A shooting in North Bend led King County deputies to seize pounds of drugs, numerous guns, and even chemicals used to make explosives.

In May, a deputy was denied access to a home where a shooting was reported. In an effort to get possible video of the shooting, the deputy obtained a search warrant.

During a search of the home, police not only found drugs and guns, but also that the home was badly contaminated with drugs. When the Gun Violence Reduction Unit and the Bomb Disposal Unit were summoned, chemicals and materials used to make homemade bombs were found as well.

Though the two suspects fled, they eventually were taken into custody by the SWAT team.

Highlights of the items recovered during the search include:

More than 25 pounds of narcotics, including 16 pounds of fentanyl.

18 rifles and handguns, including fully automatic guns and some with no serial numbers.

A variety of gun parts, including 37 AR15/AR10 rifle magazines.

14 homemade suppressors, and at least five switches used to convert a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic pistol.

A 3D printer used to print new gun parts.

Chemicals and materials to make explosives.

Total narcotics recovered:

7.4 ounces methamphetamine.

5 pounds, 5 ounces amphetamine.

4 pounds, 1.8 ounces xanax.

16 pounds, 4.1 ounces fentanyl.

Weapons recovered:

Five complete rifles -- some with no serial numbers or fully automatic.

13 complete handguns – some with no serial numbers or fully automatic.

Three 37mm launchers.

One flame thrower.

26 AR15/AR10 uppers.

Six pistol slides.

37 AR15/AR10 rifle magazines.

