Drug task force investigation leads to an arrest in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — After a 16-month investigation, detectives from the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett.

On Thursday afternoon, the suspect was pulled over by police near 700 75th Street Southeast in Everett.

After his arrest, police got a warrant to search the suspect’s home.

Police said they found "2,818 grams of a substance testing positive for powder cocaine, 14.7 grams of a substance testing positive for rock cocaine and 556 grams of a powder substance testing positive for fentanyl."

Detectives also found packaging material, a digital scale and a gun.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a gun, having a stolen gun and multiple counts of having a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Detectives said the case is still under investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group