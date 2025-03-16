Drug task force investigation leads to an arrest in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — After a 16-month investigation, detectives from the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett.
On Thursday afternoon, the suspect was pulled over by police near 700 75th Street Southeast in Everett.
After his arrest, police got a warrant to search the suspect’s home.
Police said they found "2,818 grams of a substance testing positive for powder cocaine, 14.7 grams of a substance testing positive for rock cocaine and 556 grams of a powder substance testing positive for fentanyl."
Detectives also found packaging material, a digital scale and a gun.
A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a gun, having a stolen gun and multiple counts of having a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Detectives said the case is still under investigation.
