Drone pilot faces charges for flying into Lumen Field during Seahawks Super Bowl parade

SEATTLE — The King County Sheriff’s Office says a drone pilot will be facing charges for ignoring restrictions during the Seahawks Championship Parade after the Super Bowl.

Temporary Flight Restrictions were put in place, which means the pilot would have needed to file an exemption form to legally fly in airspace around the event.

The sheriff’s office told KIRO 7 News that seven drone pilots were contacted for flying into the restricted airspace.

All but one landed and complied with the order.

According to the sheriff’s office, the lone pilot continued to fly into the Lumen Field bowl, where the trophy ceremony was held.

He now faces charges from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and could potentially face federal charges as well.

KIRO 7 News has reached out to the Federal Air Marshals to find out more information and is waiting to hear back.

©2026 Cox Media Group