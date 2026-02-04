Local

‘Drone intrusion’ reported at NAS Whidbey Island

By KIRO 7 News Staff

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — On Feb. 3, a “drone intrusion” was reported at the Naval Air Station on Whidbey Island.

According to the Navy, this happened at the Ault Field around 1 p.m.

The drone was detected and “rendered inoperable” by defense systems.

“Base security and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) secured the scene around the intrusion area until EOD was able to determine it did not carry explosives or constituted any other type of threat," the Navy said.

It’s unclear if the drone was a civilian drone or one belonging to a government agency.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

