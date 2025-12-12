Driving in flooding conditions: WSDOT shares essential safety tips for western WA

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) wants to remind those in western Washington dealing with flooded streets and roadways that driving in these conditions requires extra precautions.

Wet weather driving tips

WSDOT is telling all drivers to slow down, leave extra room between cars, and allow for extra time when planning to leave for a destination, near or far.

“Following too close and not adjusting our speed,” Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Chase Van Cleave previously told KIRO Newsradio. “Five to 10 miles an hour difference can make a huge difference when we are trying to stop our car.”

WSDOT is also warning drivers to have their vehicle’s headlights on, watch for water pooling on roadways, and not to use cruise control.

The biggest piece of advice from WSDOT: Obey detour and closure signs and never drive around a barricade.

“Can’t see the road, don’t drive through the water. Six inches of water is enough to knock a person down and will stall most vehicles,” WSDOT stated. “One foot of water can make you lose control of your vehicle. Two feet of water can sweep a vehicle away — even SUVs and trucks.”

If floodwaters surround your car, but the water is not moving, abandon your car and seek high ground while calling local authorities for help. However, if water is moving, do not leave your car, WSDOT warned.

“Do not drive or walk through standing water if you can’t tell how deep it is,” WSDOT added. “Water hides missing or washed-out pieces of road.”

Tips for if your car hydroplanes

If you begin to hydroplane in your car, WSDOT breaks down what to do very simply: Do not panic, avoid hard braking and quick turns, and ease off the gas before gently applying pressure to the brakes.

“You don’t want to slam on your brakes or turn the wheel,” WSP shared. “You’re going to continue to lose control and not go where you want to go.”

Driving near downed power lines

WSDOT recommends staying far away from downed power lines and reporting them to 911 if spotted.

“Always assume a power line is live,” WSDOT stated. “Do not touch anything or anyone in contact with a fallen power line or other equipment.”

If a downed power line touches your car, stay inside, WSDOT recommended. Honk your horn, roll down your window, and call for help. Do not exit your vehicle until first responders deem it safe to exit.

“If you must leave due to fire risk, remove loose clothing, jump clear of the vehicle so you’re not touching the vehicle when you land, and shuffle away without picking up your feet.”

