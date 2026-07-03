As drivers hit the road for the July 4th holiday, check out the busiest travel times

SEATTLE — The busy July 4th travel day is finally here, bringing a lot of traffic to Washington’s major highways.

Experts say more than 60 million people will drive out of town to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

WSDOT says leaving extra early or late at night, checking your car’s health ahead of time, and keeping an eye on road closures are all good choices.

They tell us I-5 and I-90 will be busiest in the midday hours on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Most construction projects are paused this weekend to prevent any backups in those areas. The “Revive I-5” project over the Ship Canal Bridge is also paused this week because of the World Cup matches.

For more tips from AAA on how to stay safe this holiday travel season, click here.

To check out the busiest travel times from WSDOT, click here.

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