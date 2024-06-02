Drivers face traffic delays as Vice President Kamala Harris visits Seattle for fundraising events

SEATTLE — Vice President Kamala Harris is making a quick stop in Puget Sound to raise money at political events for this year’s Democratic ticket.

The Vice President’s visit comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s trip to the Emerald City about three weeks ago where he raised money for his campaign in Medina.

Details around Harris’ trip are very slim, but the White House confirmed the Vice President is speaking at two fundraising events after flying into King County from Los Angeles on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

#BREAKING: Vice President Kamala Harris is in west Seattle to raise money for this year’s Democratic ticket. The White House says she will be speaking at two fundraising events. This is located on 56th Avenue Southwest. She is scheduled to fly to Los Angeles at 7. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/2oT8L0WDH5 — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) June 1, 2024

Harris arrived at her first fundraising event in a West Seattle neighborhood on 56th Avenue Southwest at about 4:15 p.m.

Michael Burke, a neighbor, said his nearby neighbors, Peter and Melissa, are hosting the event.

“Great family. They have a son and a daughter. They’re incredibly generous neighbors and really appreciate them as neighbors and friends,” he said. “I was kind of shocked. You don’t necessarily expect somebody in that office to show up in your neighborhood.”

The White House did not release too many details about Harris’ second fundraising event but said it is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

VP Motorcade in Seattle

KIRO 7 News saw Harris’ motorcade leave the first event at about 5 p.m.

Vice President Harris is scheduled to fly to Los Angeles from Seattle at 7:05 p.m.

No parking signs lined the residential streets in the West Seattle neighborhood, stretching for a few blocks.

A neighbor told KIRO 7 News that he first saw the signs Wednesday evening.

VP visits West Seattle

“It was surprising of how far, how many parking signs. I kept driving back to my house. It’s not ending, no parking signs,” said Kim Lowe, a neighbor.

