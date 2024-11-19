Drivers, beware! Snoqualmie Pass to see blizzard-like conditions

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — If you’re planning to drive across Snoqualmie Pass, you may want to think again. High winds and heavy snow are forecasted for the mountains, which will cause blizzard-like conditions.

“Travel will be VERY challenging. PLEASE consider delaying your trip until Wednesday,” the Washington State Department of Transportation cautioned online.

If you must cross, WSDOT says you’ll need to make sure you follow traction tire requirements, chain up, and take your time.

KIRO 7 PinPoint Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer predicts conditions to worsen later into the evening.

Drivers who want to stay up to date on the state’s mountain passes can tune into 530 AM or 1610 AM and download WSDOT’s smartphone app.

You've got some chain-up options.

Check your owner's manual or ask your tire dealership.

Thanks to @wspd1pio & @SnoqualmieFire

Look here! https://t.co/KUKZemGQXR pic.twitter.com/EeSvhOGxWF — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) November 18, 2024

Significant mountain snowfall is expected to occur Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning along the Cascades, impacting travel across passes as elevated winds further hamper visibilities. #wawx #orwx pic.twitter.com/luV98kwLmm — NWS Pendleton (@NWSPendleton) November 18, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group