Driver tries to escape with car strapped to tow truck in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says a driver was arrested after driving off with a truck that was being towed in Tacoma.

According to PCSO, the 44-year-old driver had multiple felony warrants tied to car thefts in California.

He is now facing several charges in Washington state, including reckless driving, eluding, resisting arrest, obstruction, driving without a valid driver’s license, and malicious mischief.

Deputies say they spotted a Ford F-150 at the intersection of 72nd St. E.and Canyon Rd. on Wednesday at around 10:30 a.m.

Earlier, the suspect fled from Tacoma Police Department officers and, at some point, jumped into a truck being towed, snapped the chain, and drove off.

The tow chain was still dragging behind the truck when deputies spotted it.

A deputy attempted to stop the truck using a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT), but the driver made a U-turn onto a road leading to a cul-de-sac.

With nowhere to go, the suspect jumped out of the truck and tried to run away on foot.

He was quickly captured by the deputy and arrested.

