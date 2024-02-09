Driver stops Gig Harbor fire from spreading as crews spot another

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — An alert disposal driver spotted a dumpster on fire and moved it away from the Dairy Queen in Gig Harbor Friday morning.

The driver for Murreys Disposal was driving along Point Fosdick Drive around 6 a.m. Friday when he saw the dumpster fire.

He quickly pulled the burning dumpster away from the building and called Gig Harbor Fire to make sure it was out.

While fire crews were putting that fire out, they noticed sparks and flames coming from the Halftime Sports Saloon nearby.

A Gig Harbor Fire post on social media shows the fire damage on the side of the sports bar.

More fire crews were able to put both fires out.

It’s not known what caused both fires. The Pierce County Fire Marshal is investigating the two incidents.





