Driver speeding from police in Mukilteo crashes into patrol car, injuring officer

MUKILTEO, Wash. — The Mukilteo Police Department (MPD) says a driver was arrested following a chase on Friday night.

At around 8:20 p.m., an officer tried to pull over a driver for speeding but they took off into Lighthouse Park, MPD posted.

The Dodge sedan hit another responding officer’s patrol car as well as a parked car, according to authorities.

Mukilteo police eventually arrested the driver and say the officer hit was treated for minor injuries at the scene and later released.

MPD says no members of the public were hurt.

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