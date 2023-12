BELLINGHAM, Wash. — We have new details about a crash that slowed traffic on Interstate 5 in Bellingham for several hours.

On Wednesday, a semi-truck ended up in the median near Lakeway Drive.

Investigators now say the driver is facing DUI charges.

Traffic was backed up for miles while crews blocked a northbound lane to remove the truck.

No one was hurt in the crash.

