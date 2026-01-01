Local

Driver rushed to hospital after rolling car on Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing on the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle and rolling their car. They’re expected to be okay.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say the driver ran into an attenuator on the left-hand side before rolling.

The passenger only had minor injuries.

The car was towed and the road has since reopened.

No word on whether the driver showed any signs of impairment.

