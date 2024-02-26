Driver on the run after sending child, adult to hospital in Burien crash

BURIEN, Wash. — Deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a vehicular homicide in Burien.

It all started when law enforcement noticed a stolen Dodge pickup just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies followed the truck until the suspect sped up and drove away.

Ten minutes later, dispatch got a 911 call warning of a crash at 2206 128th in Burien. Officials say the same truck had hit a white jeep which then crashed into a fence.

A child and an adult were both injured in the crash. They are now at Harborview.

The suspect then ran away from the crash and is still evading law enforcement.





