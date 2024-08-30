Driver recovering after Tacoma hit-and-run flips car

TACOMA, Wash. — A man is recovering after a hit-and-run crash earlier this week.

The moment he flipped his car in Tacoma was caught on camera.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Video shows the silver SUV going down Sprague Avenue toward South 15th Street. The driver slows down near the intersection, then suddenly turns right from the left turn lane -- in front of an oncoming car.

As the victim’s car rolls, the other driver keeps going.

A good Samaritan nearby called for help.

His brother, Anthony Cullum, spoke to KIRO 7.

“He had guardian angels looking out for him that day,” said Cullum.

Cullum’s 25-year-old brother was taken to the hospital with numerous injuries.

“Doctors are saying that he’s got a torn ACL, torn PCL, torn both of his meniscus and he has a shattered upper portion of his tibia,” said Cullum.

Cullum said no one got a good look at the driver or license plate.

“He’s not mad about the car, he’s not mad about his injuries, he’s not mad that the driver did it -- he’s mad the driver took off and left him there upside down,” said Cullum.

Cullum said his brother will have surgery next week.

