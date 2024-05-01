Driver of motorcycle dead after collision with dump truck in Seattle

SEATTLE — The driver of a motorcycle is dead after a collision with a dump truck in Seattle Wednesday morning.

At about 10 a.m., officers responded to the report of a crash near 1st Avenue South and South Lucille Street, where they found the body of a motorcycle driver in the street.

According to police, the dump truck driver initially drove away from the incident but was later located by police.

He was cooperating with officers, who believe he was not impaired at the time of the crash.

No arrest was made.

