Driver missing after truck severs power pole, crashes into Bremerton ditch

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to track down the driver of a truck that severed a power pole and crashed into a ditch in Bremerton.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday on Tahuyeh Lake Road Northwest.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found the truck with its right side up against a tree, but no one was inside.

Numerous guns were found outside of the car, including one reported stolen from the Olympia area.

Deputies also found drug paraphernalia inside the cabin of the truck.

If you were in the area and saw what happened, you’re asked to give Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office a call.

Deputies shared video of the aftermath online:

