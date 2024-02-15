Driver killed when tree falls on car on SR 18

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A driver was killed on State Route 18 near the Issaquah-Hobart Road when a tree fell on his car.

It happened in the eastbound lanes shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim, a 23-year-old Pasco man, was the only one in the car.

The tree fell from the south side of the highway. It struck the barrier and splintered, hitting the man’s car, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The car continued for a short distance before it came to rest in the right lane and shoulder.

The eastbound lanes were closed near the crash scene for four hours.





