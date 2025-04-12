Driver killed, another injured after car plows into Tacoma home

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Tacoma police are investigating a two-car crash that ended with one vehicle slamming into a home, killing one driver and sending the other to the hospital.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Friday at the intersection of South Alaska Street and South 38th Street.

More details in deadly Tacoma crash

Police said a car was sitting at a red light when it was rear-ended by another vehicle, sending the first car crashing into a home.

“One individual passed away,” Tacoma police spokesperson Shelbie Boyd said. “The individual in the other vehicle was transported to the hospital. Their condition is not known. Fortunately, no one in the house was injured.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to call the Tacoma Police Department or 911.

