Driver injured after truck crashes into Edmonds home

EDMONDS, Wash. — The driver of a pick-up truck was injured after he attempted to stop the vehicle from crashing into a home in Edmonds Thursday, according to South County Fire.

At about 11 a.m., the truck was parked when it started to roll down a hill toward the home.

When the driver attempted to stop the truck, he was seriously injured.

Paramedics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center. His current condition is not known.

One person inside the house was not injured.

Due to the severe damage to the home, firefighters work to shore up an outer wall to help stabilize the building.

©2024 Cox Media Group