Driver hits patrol car after passing out at the wheel in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a man was arrested after he passed out at the wheel of a car in Renton.

Troopers say the arrest occurred after the driver’s vehicle rolled into a patrol car on State Route 167 and 43rd St at the traffic light.

A DUI patrol trooper found the driver and blocked the car to keep the driver from driving off.

The driver remained passed out behind the wheel until he rolled into the patrol car, hitting it.

WSP says he was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

