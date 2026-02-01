Local

Driver found sleeping in car on I-5 arrested for DUI in Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a driver and passenger were found sleeping in their car on the northbound shoulder of I-5 near Michigan Street in Seattle.

A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) employee initially checked on the car and found the two passed out inside.

Troopers arrived on scene and say the driver allegedly blew a blood alcohol content level of over two times the legal limit at .165 and was arrested.

