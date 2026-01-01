Local

Driver found passed out behind wheel on I-5 with child in the backseat

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Troopers with Washington State Patrol arrested a driver on New Year’s Eve after finding them passed out behind the wheel of their car with a child in the backseat.

Troopers say they found the car near Michigan Street in Seattle on southbound I-5.

They had to break a window to get into the car.

Troopers say the child is okay and was released to a family member.

The car was impounded.

Troopers shared photos of the incident online, just before 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day:

