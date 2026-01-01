Driver found passed out behind wheel on I-5 with child in the backseat

SEATTLE — Troopers with Washington State Patrol arrested a driver on New Year’s Eve after finding them passed out behind the wheel of their car with a child in the backseat.

Troopers say they found the car near Michigan Street in Seattle on southbound I-5.

They had to break a window to get into the car.

Troopers say the child is okay and was released to a family member.

The car was impounded.

Troopers shared photos of the incident online, just before 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day:

This vehicle was located SB I-5 near Michigan St in Seattle stopped on the shoulder, partially in lane 1. The driver was passed out behind the wheel with a child in the backseat. Troopers had to break the window to get in. The driver was arrested for DUI. pic.twitter.com/ixRRan9vHv — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 1, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group