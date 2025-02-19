Driver dead after Tesla crashes through fence, hitting trees, catching fire in Pierce County

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A driver is dead after his Tesla crashes through a fence and hits trees at a high rate of speed in Pierce County.

Around 10:48 pm on Monday, a driver passed a Pierce County deputy going over 100 mph east on 128th Street East in Puyallup.

The deputy followed the car without its lights and sirens but lost sight.

PCSO said that a half mile ahead the deputy found the car in a house’s backyard near 7000 128th Street East.

Fiery crash in Pierce County (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

According to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, the car went off the road through a fence and hit three trees before catching fire.

PCSO deputy broke the car window and tried to pull the man out but had to back off once the flames filled the car.

Fire crews pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

No others were injured and the fire did not spread beyond the car.

Central Pierce Fire crews remained with the car and followed the tow truck to make sure the battery didn’t catch fire.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led to the car crash.

