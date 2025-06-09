Driver crashes into Mount Vernon tax office, arrested for DUI

A 25-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after driving a vehicle into a Mount Vernon tax preparation office and damaging multiple properties, according to police.

Mount Vernon Police said the crash happened when the suspect’s vehicle collided with the Liberty Tax building.

Before hitting the building, the car also struck a bench, a second vehicle, and several bushes.

The driver did not run from law enforcement, but police said she left the area.

Nearby citizens pointed her out to arriving officers, who then took her into custody.

The driver was booked into Skagit County Jail on several charges, including DUI, hit-and-run involving injury, and three counts of hit-and-run involving property damage.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries in the crash.

No one was inside the Liberty Tax building at the time of the incident.

According to the company’s website, the business is closed on Sundays.

