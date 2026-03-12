Local

Driver crashes into barrier trying to escape troopers on I-5 near Tukwila

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Crash near Tukwila
TUKWILA, Wash. — Troopers with Washington State Patrol say a driver crashed into a barrier and another car while trying to get away from them.

Troopers had tried to stop the driver for speeding on northbound I-5 in Tukwila.

Instead, they say the person sped up and it became too dangerous to continue chasing, so they stopped after losing sight of the car.

It turns out, the driver exited to Albro and crashed.

They were arrested for eluding.

No word on whether anyone was hurt.

Troopers shared images of the front of the car, all smashed up:

