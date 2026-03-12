Driver crashes into barrier trying to escape troopers on I-5 near Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Troopers with Washington State Patrol say a driver crashed into a barrier and another car while trying to get away from them.

Troopers had tried to stop the driver for speeding on northbound I-5 in Tukwila.

Instead, they say the person sped up and it became too dangerous to continue chasing, so they stopped after losing sight of the car.

It turns out, the driver exited to Albro and crashed.

They were arrested for eluding.

No word on whether anyone was hurt.

Troopers shared images of the front of the car, all smashed up:

Today, troopers tried to stop this vehicle for speeding, NB I-5 in Tukwila. The driver fled and the pursuit was terminated after troopers lost sight. The vehicle exited to Albro, crashed into the barrier and another vehicle. No injuries and the driver was arrested for Eluding- NJ pic.twitter.com/vk4mTkEjwj — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 12, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group