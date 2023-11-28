Driver crashes car into Drive-In in Puyallup

The driver of a car crashed into a drive-in restaurant in Puyallup on Tuesday, according to the Puyallup Police Department.

Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the reported incident in the 900 block of South Meridian, the Don’s Drive-In.

A photo from the scene shows a car halfway into the restaurant, with broken glass on the sidewalk.

The building appeared to suffer significant damage.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

