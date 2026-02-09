Driver crashes car on during I-5 chase in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) says that a driver crashed their car into another car trying to run from troopers on Interstate 5 (I-5) in Kent.

On Friday night, troopers tried to stop a car that was speeding on I-5 near State Route 516.

Instead of stopping, the driver kept speeding down I-5.

Eventually, the driver lost control of the car d near S. 272nd St.

WSP said that the driver was arrested with no injuries.

There were no injuries to the people in the other car involved in the accident.

