Driver crashes car on during I-5 chase in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) says that a driver crashed their car into another car trying to run from troopers on Interstate 5 (I-5) in Kent.
On Friday night, troopers tried to stop a car that was speeding on I-5 near State Route 516.
Instead of stopping, the driver kept speeding down I-5.
Eventually, the driver lost control of the car d near S. 272nd St.
WSP said that the driver was arrested with no injuries.
There were no injuries to the people in the other car involved in the accident.
©2026 Cox Media Group