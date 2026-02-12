Driver continues Shelton police chase on deflated tires

SHELTON, Wash. — A car theft suspect refused to stop during a traffic stop, leading to a chase through Shelton, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says that a Washington State Patrol Trooper tried to stop the driver on Olympic Highway North at 11:08 p.m.

The driver didn’t stop and kept going.

Troopers were eventually joined by Mason County deputies and Shelton Police Department officers.

Police tried to use spike strips to stop the 47-year-old driver, but they kept driving even after all four tires were deflated.

The car had to be stopped with a PIT maneuver near State Route 3 and SE Arcadia Ave.

The driver was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of felony eluding, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended.

©2026 Cox Media Group