Driver caught after leaving scene of head-on crash in Adams County

OTHELLO, Wash. — The driver who allegedly caused a head-on collision was arrested after running from the scene on State Route 17 in Adams County on Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

At around 5 a.m. on Sunday near Othello, a 19-year-old driver crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car, which injured the two people inside, the WSP says.

The 19-year-old man left the scene on foot but after a quick search, troopers arrested him and he was charged with felony hit and run and driving with a suspended license.

WSP says the road was blocked for nearly six hours.

