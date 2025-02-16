Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after leading police in a pursuit through Shelton

SHELTON, Wash. — On Feb. 12, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person after a citizen reported an SUV driving dangerously on Acadia Road who then led police on a chase through Shelton.

According to MCSO, a person called the police to report a car driving dangerously on the wrong side of the road and forcing other drivers off the road.

Police chase through Shelton Car driving on the wrong-side of the run toward oncoming traffic. (Mason County Sheriff's Office)

When deputies tried to pull the driver over, he sped away.

MCSO said the SUV was going between 40 and 60 mph on a two-lane road.

Deputies used stop sticks to deflate the SUV’s tires but the driver continued to run.

As the SUV struggled to turn into another road, one deputy performed the PIT maneuver forcing the SUV into a ditch on Southeast Binns Swiger Loop Road.

This ended the chase and deputies arrested the driver on suspicion of DUI.

On February 12, 2025, Deputies with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office successfully apprehended a suspect following a vehicle pursuit that began on Arcadia Road and concluded on SE Binns Swiger Loop Road. The incident began when a vigilant citizen reported a white SUV driving recklessly, swerving into oncoming traffic, and forcing other vehicles off the roadway. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over, leading to a pursuit at speeds between 40-60 mph. Stop sticks were deployed, deflating the suspect's tires; however, the vehicle continued to flee. The pursuit concluded safely when Deputies executed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, bringing the vehicle to a stop in a ditch. The driver was taken into custody without further incident and transported for DUI processing. This incident underscores the importance of recent updates to Washington State law, specifically Initiative 2113, which took effect on June 6, 2024. This initiative restored law enforcement's ability to engage in vehicular pursuits based on reasonable suspicion, enabling quicker resolutions to incidents and reducing danger to the public. We thank the vigilant citizen whose prompt report was instrumental in this apprehension. Community involvement, combined with the dedication and professionalism of our Deputies, plays a crucial role in maintaining public safety in Mason County. #MasonCountyWa #TeamMCSO #RightPlaceRightTime ~40 Posted by Mason County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, February 15, 2025





