Driver arrested for DUI after Jeep rolls over in Bonney Lake crash

A 31-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence after his Jeep Wrangler rolled over in a single-car crash late Thursday night in Bonney Lake, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the scene at 11:32 p.m. on August 15, finding the vehicle on its side near 10110 McCutcheon Road East.

The Jeep had veered into a ditch, struck a tree, and then rolled over, leaving chunks of bark embedded in the front bumper.

The driver, who initially claimed his friend had been behind the wheel, told deputies he was uninjured and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

However, deputies observed that only the driver’s seatbelt was locked, the passenger seatbelt was not, and only the driver’s airbag had been deployed.

The 911 caller who reported the accident also stated that no one else was seen near the vehicle.

After investigating, deputies determined that the man was the sole occupant and arrested him on suspicion of DUI.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department urges the public to make responsible decisions and avoid driving under the influence.

They also recommended using ride-sharing services, walking, or having a designated driver if you plan to drink.

