Driver arrested for DUI after hitting two cars on State Route 169

Troopers with Washington State Patrol arrested someone for driving under the influence after they hit two cars on State Route 169.

This is SR-169 near the Cedar River Bridge (just north of Maple Valley). The white Tahoe was trying to make a left into the parking lot when it hit the other two vehicles. The driver of the white Tahoe is in custody for DUI. Tows are on scene to clean it up. - NJ pic.twitter.com/T6q8GKC0Tz — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 2, 2026

It happened on Thursday night near the Cedar River Bridge, just north of Maple Valley.

Troopers say a white Tahoe was trying to make a left turn into a parking lot when it hit the cars.

No word on whether anyone was hurt.

