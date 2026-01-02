Local

Driver arrested for DUI after hitting two cars on State Route 169

Crash on State Route 169 (Washington State Patrol)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

Troopers with Washington State Patrol arrested someone for driving under the influence after they hit two cars on State Route 169.

It happened on Thursday night near the Cedar River Bridge, just north of Maple Valley.

Troopers say a white Tahoe was trying to make a left turn into a parking lot when it hit the cars.

No word on whether anyone was hurt.

