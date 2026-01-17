Driver arrested, accused of DUI after rollover crash in Kitsap County

BREMERTON, Wash. — A woman was arrested after her car rolled over in an intersection in unincorporated Bremerton, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

The 36-year-old woman crashed her SUV at the intersection of NE McWilliams Road and NW 64th St on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says she told deputies that she was trying to pass another car and lost control of the wheel.

The woman then admitted that she had two drinks between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

However, her blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit, according to deputies.

She was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of DUI and reckless endangerment charges.

