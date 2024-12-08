Drive-by shooting sends one to the hospital in SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. — Around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, deputies from the King County Sheriff’s Office answered calls of a shooting near the intersection of South 200th Street and 30th Avenue South in SeaTac.

Deputies say that it appeared two people shot at each other.

One man was walking down the street when a car approached him and fired.

The man shot back as the car drove away.

Deputies say the man was possibly hit in the shoulder and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are investigating and have no suspects at this time.

