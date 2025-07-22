DreamPark opens in Seattle: Step into a VR-powered mixed-reality adventure

SEATTLE — DreamPark, an immersive entertainment experience that uses mixed-reality technology, is officially open to the public in Queen Anne’s West Canal Yards.

The mixed reality theme park is a 25,000-square-foot space that opened on July 19, located at 1100 W. Ewing St. near the Lake Washington Ship Canal.

DreamPark’s objective is to combine digital world experiences into a physical environment through the use of Meta Quest headsets and mobile devices. Some of the experiences include real-life Mario Kart gameplay with the use of Razor scooter tricycles and a floor made of digital lava where users are tasked with jumping from block to block to survive.

Co-founders Brent Bushnell, Aidan Wolf, and Kevin Habich appeared on ABC’s “Shark Tank” in April, pitching their idea for a downloadable theme park and asking for a $500,000 investment for a 5% stake, according to Shark Tank Blog. Bushnell is a Seattle-based entrepreneur, also the son of Atari and Chuck E. Cheese founder Nolan Bushnell.

DreamPark did not reach a deal with investors on Shark Tank and later announced in May that the company raised $1.1 million in seed funding, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

“This West Canal Yards installation, spearheaded by lead developer Ned Carner, addresses the growing need to revitalize idle retail spaces across the country,” Wolf said in a press release, obtained by The Puget Sound Business Journal. “It’s the world’s largest mixed reality theme park, offering an unparalleled experience that differentiates us in the virtual reality marketplace.”

DreamPark is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $20, and the outdoor DreamPark raceway is selling for $10.

Seattle is DreamPark’s largest location to date, with other locations including Santa Monica and the Los Angeles County Fair.

