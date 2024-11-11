Downtown Seattle Link Light Rail closure extended

SEATTLE, Wash. — Sound Transit says maintenance work on Line 1 of the Link Light Rail is taking longer than expected.

Sound Transit says crews are working on essential work for future system expansion.

The closure was scheduled from 10 p.m. Friday through the end of service Sunday, however, service will now resume around noon today.





Five 1 Line stations remain closed at this time:

Westlake

Symphony

Pioneer Square

Int’l District/Chinatown

Stadium





A bus shuttle is running every 10 to 15 minutes between the impacted stations to help passengers get around:

Capitol Hill

- to Lynnwood: East John Street & Broadway Avenue East

- to Angle Lake: Broadway Avenue East & East Denny Way

Westlake

- to Lynnwood: 3rd Avenue & Pine Street

- to Angle Lake: 5th Avenue & Pine Street

Symphony

- to Lynnwood: 3rd Avenue & Union Street

- to Angle Lake: 3rd Avenue & Union Street

Pioneer Square

- to Lynnwood: 3rd Avenue & James Street

- to Angle Lake: 3rd Avenue & James Street

International District/Chinatown

- to Lynnwood: 4th Avenue South & South Jackson Street

- to Angle Lake: 5th Avenue South & South Weller Street

Stadium

- to Lynnwood: SODO Busway & South Royal Brougham Way

- to Angle Lake: SODO Busway & South Royal Brougham Way

SODO

- to Lynnwood: SODO Busway & South Lander Street

- to Angle Lake: SODO Busway & South Lander Street

©2024 Cox Media Group