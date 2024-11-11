Downtown Seattle Link Light Rail closure extended

SEATTLE, Wash. — Sound Transit says maintenance work on Line 1 of the Link Light Rail is taking longer than expected.
Sound Transit says crews are working on essential work for future system expansion.
The closure was scheduled from 10 p.m. Friday through the end of service Sunday, however, service will now resume around noon today.
Five 1 Line stations remain closed at this time:
Westlake
Symphony
Pioneer Square
Int’l District/Chinatown
Stadium
A bus shuttle is running every 10 to 15 minutes between the impacted stations to help passengers get around:
Capitol Hill
- to Lynnwood: East John Street & Broadway Avenue East
- to Angle Lake: Broadway Avenue East & East Denny Way
Westlake
- to Lynnwood: 3rd Avenue & Pine Street
- to Angle Lake: 5th Avenue & Pine Street
Symphony
- to Lynnwood: 3rd Avenue & Union Street
- to Angle Lake: 3rd Avenue & Union Street
Pioneer Square
- to Lynnwood: 3rd Avenue & James Street
- to Angle Lake: 3rd Avenue & James Street
International District/Chinatown
- to Lynnwood: 4th Avenue South & South Jackson Street
- to Angle Lake: 5th Avenue South & South Weller Street
Stadium
- to Lynnwood: SODO Busway & South Royal Brougham Way
- to Angle Lake: SODO Busway & South Royal Brougham Way
SODO
- to Lynnwood: SODO Busway & South Lander Street
- to Angle Lake: SODO Busway & South Lander Street
©2024 Cox Media Group