Downtown Seattle apartment complex fetches $295M

The second-largest apartment transaction in the U.S. for the fourth quarter of 2025 occurred in Seattle.

When the 654-unit Via6 apartment complex, located at 2121 Sixth Avenue, sold for $295 million in December, only the sale of the Ascent in San Jose was larger during that time period, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal. With that pricetag, the sale averaged out to approximately $451,000 per unit.

The sale of the Ascent building in San Jose equated to roughly $496,000 per unit.

In addition to being the second-highest apartment sale in the nation for 2025’s fourth quarter, it was the largest apartment sale in the Puget Sound region in three years.

The apartment complex consists of two towers, each 24 stories tall and spanning an entire city block.

The apartment building was developed by Pine Street Group. A subsidiary of that group completed the sale, selling it to Weidner Apartment Homes, based out of Kirkland. According to The Puget Sound Business Journal, Weidner Apartment Homes now operates almost 7,400 units in the greater Seattle area.

This acquisition pairs with the opening of Sound Transit’s 2 Line extension on March 28, which will have a stop right in front of Amazon’s headquarters in downtown Seattle, a mere two-minute walk from the Via6 apartment complex.

