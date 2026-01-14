Don’t want to drive? Other options to get to the Seahawks vs. 49ers game

SEATTLE — This weekend, tens of thousands of football fans are expected to make their way into Seattle for the Seahawks vs. 49ers game.

The two are battling for a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game.

Finding parking could be expensive, difficult – or both.

If you’d rather leave your car at home, there are plenty of other options for getting to and from the game.

Sounder Game Trains

Sounder Game Trains will operate for most games with service to King Street Station. It’s about a football field’s length away from the stadium. The trains serve Lumen Field from as far as Everett and Lakewood.

N Line from Everett to Seattle

City 1833 Everett 2:45 p.m. Mukilteo 2:56 p.m. Edmonds 3:11 p.m. Seattle 3:44 p.m.

*Return schedule: N Line trains depart King Street Station 45 minutes after the game ends.

S Line from Lakewood to Seattle

City 1632 1634 Lakewood 1:51 p.m. 2:11 p.m. South Tacoma 1:56 p.m. 2:16 p.m. Tacoma 2:05 p.m. 2:25 p.m. Puyallup 2:18 p.m. 2:38 p.m. Sumner 2:23 p.m. 2:43 p.m. Auburn - 2:53 p.m. Kent - 3:00 p.m. Tukwila - 3:07 p.m. Seattle 3:07 p.m. 3:27 p.m.

*Return schedule: S Line trains depart King Street Station 10 minutes (or when full) and 45 minutes after the game ends.

Sound Transit Link Light Rail

The Link Light Rail 1 Line offers service from Angle Lake to Lynnwood. There are two stations near Lumen Field.

You can view the full schedule here.

Sound Transit Express Buses

Sound Transit bus service offers transportation from areas throughout Pierce, King and Snohomish counties. There is a service every 30 minutes and stops within three blocks of Lumen Field.

You can plan your trip by viewing schedules and stops here.

King County Metro Bus Service

King County Metro has over 15 daily bus routes that stop within three blocks of Lumen Field. You can plan your trip here. Seahawks fans that normally use King County Metro Transit’s Seahawks game day bus service from park-and-ride lots will need to secure alternate transportation.

Amtrak Cascades Services

Amtrak Cascades Services has a major station right next to Lumen Field for all fans coming from Portland, Southwest Washington, or from Bellingham. You can book your ticket here. Gameday trains can fill up quickly.

Ferry Service

Fans who are coming from Bainbridge or Bremerton can hop on a ferry that will take them right to Colman Dock on Pier 52. It’s just a couple of blocks away from Lumen Field. You can view the ferry schedules and make a reservation here.

Ridesharing

Rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft operate near the stadiums. You’ll need to download one of the apps onto your smartphone to schedule or order a ride.

