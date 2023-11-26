‘Don’t forget to stretch!’: Thousands of runners fill city streets for Seattle Marathon

SEATTLE — Thousands of runners got up early Sunday morning, put on their gear, and double-knotted their laces to run the Seattle Marathon.

Streets were closed from around 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. as the route took participants around the city.

“The Seattle Marathon began modestly in 1970 when a group of friends from the University of Washington decided to hold their own running event,” says the Seattle Marathon’s website. “Fewer than 38 runners started the first annual event, with most of them completing the full 26.2 miles. From these modest beginnings, the Seattle Marathon Family of Events has risen to become one of the largest and most influential mass-participation runs in the Pacific Northwest.”

There was a full and half running marathon, along with a full and half walking marathon and a wheelchair option. People could even join in virtually.

Nearly 6,000 people participated, according to the Seattle Marathon’s website.

University of Washington Medicine was the marathon’s main sponsor.

UW Medicine medical teams, led by Seattle Marathon Medical Director Dr. Mark Harrast, ready at the finish line and recovery area of the UW Medicine Seattle Marathon!

“Congratulations to everyone who participated in the UW Medicine Seattle Marathon and Half-Marathon! Don’t forget to stretch!” wrote the UW Department of Rehabilitation Medicine.

"Congratulations to everyone who participated in the UW Medicine Seattle Marathon and Half-Marathon! Don't forget to stretch!" wrote the UW Department of Rehabilitation Medicine.

