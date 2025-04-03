Don’t fall for this bail bond scam in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning people of a new scam.

According to the PCSO, a caller is pretending to be from the county to explain that your loved one is being held in jail. It appears the scammers are targeting families of people who might actually be in jail. The scammer then says the jailed loved one will be released if you post bail on an app that they will send you.

“Once you agree to post bail, the scammers send you a text with a link that takes you to a fake bail bonds site,” the PCSO said.

They say it’s a scam that several Pierce County residents have fallen for.

“Please do not fall victim to these scammers. We will never, never, never call you over the phone or text asking for money,” PCSO said in a blog post.





