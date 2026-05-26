‘Don’t be this guy.’ Law enforcement releases new video of DUI crash in Kenmore

KENMORE, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office just released new video of a crash in Kenmore.

“We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. Don’t drink and drive. And if you really need a reason here’s one,” they shared.

Last month, police were called to the crash at NE Bothell Way and 67th NE. According to law enforcement, they arrested the driver of a Chevy Tahoe for driving under the influence. They say he hit two other cars and caused serious damage.

“Call an Uber. Call a friend. But don’t be this guy,” the sheriff’s office said.

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