Domestic violence suspect leads police on chase in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a 42-year-old man accused of domestic violence and threatening to kill a woman was arrested following a chase on Wednesday.

At around 7 a.m., deputies responded near East 43rd Street and East McKinley Avenue to reports of a domestic violence incident.

Deputies saw the suspect’s car and tried to pull it over but the driver sped away.

Dashcam and bodycam video posted to Facebook shows deputies and Tacoma Police Officers chasing the car.

After multiple attempts to pin the car, authorities were able to stop the suspect and pull him out of his car and arrest him, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail, facing charges of assault, eluding, harassment, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.

©2026 Cox Media Group