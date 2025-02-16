Domestic violence suspect dead after barricading self in SWAT standoff in Sumner

SUMNER, Wash. — On Thursday, a woman called the police to report domestic violence near 1500 Daffodil Street Court East in Sumner.

When police arrived, they were able to get the woman out of the house before the husband barricaded himself inside the home.

Police said the man was armed with a gun and they called SWAT to assist.

While police worked to set up communication with the man, they heard a gunshot coming from inside the home.

Once police obtained a warrant, they entered the house and found the man dead.

If you or someone you know is a victim, please learn more about resources and tools for help: https://sumnerwa.gov/dv-resources/

