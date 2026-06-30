Domestic violence suspect arrested after eight-hour SWAT standoff in Parkland

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says the SWAT team was called to a home in Parkland on Saturday night following reports of a domestic violence incident.

Deputies responded at around 9:30 a.m. to the home near 159th Street and 5th Avenue Court East.

When they arrived, a woman at the scene had visible marks on her and told authorities her husband had assaulted her and broken her phone when she tried to call 911, PCSO said.

The SWAT team was called in after the man refused to come out and authorities set up outside the house in an eight-hour-long standoff.

Teams used pepper spray and broke down the back door of the home and arrested the 47-year-old man inside.

He was booked into jail and is facing charges of domestic violence assault, malicious mischief, and obstructing law enforcement, PSCO said.

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