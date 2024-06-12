Domestic assault suspect caught after traffic stop in Kent

KENT, Wash. — On June 11, a 30-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Kent police for a domestic violence arrest warrant.

The assault happened in April, police say.

The 19-year-old victim told police that the suspect assaulted her after she broke up with him.

The assault left the victim bruised and she claimed that this was not the first time the suspect had abused her.

According to police, the man was living in his car and told the victim that police would not be able to find him.

“We want to recognize the bravery of this very young woman who finally stood up to her abuser and called 911,” police said. “We know it can be a scary first step and we applaud her for taking it.”

During the traffic stop, Kent police saw that the arrest warrant existed and took the man into custody.

The man was booked into the Kent jail.

