DOL says drivers may not get a REAL ID appointment until June

WASHINGTON — The May 7 REAL ID deadline is now two days away.

After that day, if you have not upgraded your driver’s license to a REAL ID or do not have other forms of identification that are REAL ID compliant, you won’t be turned away by TSA completely, but air travel is going to become a bigger ordeal for you.

“But what I can tell you is that people can expect delays, the possibility of additional screening and if they can’t verify their identity they risk being turned away,” TSA Spokesperson Lorie Dankers said.

Because of this deadline, Department of Licensing (DOL) buildings are arguably the busiest places in Western Washington; however, there are no immediate appointments for that available.

“So we are looking at June if you want try to get an appointment,” Thomas Charlson with the Department of Licensing said.

Charlson says they are still taking walk ins for people to try and get their REAL ID. Because there are no day of appointments available, lines are out the door at many Department of Licensing buildings.

“And I kept trying to get appointments online and it just kept saying no availability. So, I kept checking, but……yup,” Mandi from Mill Creek said.

KIRO 7 caught up with Mandi as she waited in line in Lynnwood in late April. She says she waited at least an hour to get a ticket number.

“Well, I waited about an hour to just get a number and I keep checking and I have a ways to go. Probably at least another couple of hours I am guessing,” Mandi said.

There were also plenty of other people KIRO7 spoke with that are also feeling the headache of line waiting. One man out of West Seattle says

“I might get out of here by 2 or 3,” Susan Little out of Edmonds said as she entered the line before noon.

Even if you are able to get through the long lines and up to the counter with all the right information, it could still take 7 to 10 days for your REAL ID to come through the mail. Although no one likes waiting in line for hours on end, many understand they will need to be patient.

“I mean, I know they are doing the best they can. You know, it’s ok. We just have to be patient,” Mandi said.

For more on what documentation you need in order to get REAL ID, click here.

