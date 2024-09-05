DOJ, Washington State Parks settle ADA violations

SEATTLE — An agreement has been reached between the U.S. Department of Justice and the Washington State Parks over violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in its parks.

On Thursday, The U.S. Department of Justice and the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announced that an agreement had been reached to make sure state parks are accessible to persons with disabilities.

The multi-year plan will identify and remediate ADA violations at all state parks across Washington.

A complaint about accessibility at Paradise Point State Park led to the U.S. Attorney’s Office investigation which revealed a lack of procedures for identifying and maintaining ADA standards across the park system.

“I am pleased that Washington State Parks leadership quickly realized that they need to act systematically on ADA compliance statewide,” said U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. “Some of the work identifying non-conforming structures and paths had already been done by Washington State Parks. This agreement will ensure that access for those with disabilities is a factor that is addressed in all park projects going forward.”

The agreement gives Washington State Parks 90 days to establish ADA inspection, maintenance, and construction procedures. Within 12 months, Washington State Parks must give the U.S. Attorney’s Office the noncompliant findings and their plan to remediate.

Grievance procedures must also be established and training must be conducted with state employees involved in the ADA settlement process.

“At Washington State Parks, we believe that the outdoors are for everyone’s enjoyment,” said Washington State Parks Director Diana Dupuis. “We appreciate the collaboration with the U.S. Department of Justice to help our visitors with accessibility needs better access state parks. The agency continues to make progress on increasing accessibility, with more work to come.”

According to the press release, the settlement will last 7 years with progress reviews every 6 months.

©2024 Cox Media Group