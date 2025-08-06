Dog in Southern Washington resued after being trapped on ledge in National Park

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Washington State Animal Response Team (WASART) says they were able to rescue a dog that had fallen 130 feet off a cliff to a ledge below in Southern Washington.

The dog, named Donny, was found on a ledge in Gifford Pinchot National Forest on July 27.

At first, the Oregon Humane Society Technical This included seeking the help of a group of cayonneers that included a former WASART member.(OHSTAR) tried to handle the rescue.

They eventually handed it off to WASART.

WASART went over possible factors before attempting to rescue the dog, including unstable canyon walls, a potentially skittish dog, and a suitable rigging area for Donny.

The canyoneers who were familiar with the area helped with the rescue.

Because they were unable to see Donny, they had to guess where he was while setting up the rigging equipment.

They were able to see Donny eventually and set up the rigging equipment where he was located.

A WASART responder was able to lower herself safely to the ledge without scaring the dog.

She also used chicken to calm Donny down during the rescue.

Donny was safely reunited with his owners.

